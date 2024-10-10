INFECTED RAIN Vocalist LENA SCISSORHANDS Shares One Take Singthrough Of "Because I Let You" (Video)

Moldova's Infected Rain released their sixth modern progressive metal opus, Time, this past February via Napalm Records.

They have shared a video of vocalist Elena "Lena Scissorhands" Cataraga doing a one take singthrough of the opening track, "Because I Let You". Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"Because I Let You"

"Dying Light"

"Never To Return"

"Lighthouse"

"The Answer Is You"

"Vivarium"

"Pandemonium"

"Enmity"

"Unpredictable"

"Game Of Blame"

"Paura"

"A Second Or A Thousand Years"

"Vivarium" video:

"Because I Let You" video:

"Never To Return" video: