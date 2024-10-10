INFECTED RAIN Vocalist LENA SCISSORHANDS Shares One Take Singthrough Of "Because I Let You" (Video)
Moldova's Infected Rain released their sixth modern progressive metal opus, Time, this past February via Napalm Records.
They have shared a video of vocalist Elena "Lena Scissorhands" Cataraga doing a one take singthrough of the opening track, "Because I Let You". Check it out below.
Tracklisting:
"Because I Let You"
"Dying Light"
"Never To Return"
"Lighthouse"
"The Answer Is You"
"Vivarium"
"Pandemonium"
"Enmity"
"Unpredictable"
"Game Of Blame"
"Paura"
"A Second Or A Thousand Years"
