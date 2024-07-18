INGESTED Debut "Starve The Fire" Music Video

UK death metal trio, Ingested, is pleased to unleash their new video for "Starve The Fire". The track appears on the band's The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams full-length, released in April on Metal Blade Records.

Since their fifth album, 2020's Where Only God May Tread, Ingested has been on a creative tear that has produced almost a full record every year, each displaying the kind of musical growth that only comes from constantly practicing, playing, and writing. The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams is not only as innovative and brutal as their last disc - the bleak, firestorm Ashes Lie Still - it showcases a band willing to expand its creativity without sacrificing the ferocity that made it one of the most impressively destructive, technical death metal bands on the scene. Whether pummeling listeners with double-bass rolls, blast-beats, and grinding rhythm; breaking it all down with jagged, staggered riffs, and piercing harmonics; or flooding the mix with rapid-fire bursts of minor key melodies, Ingested has injected all of their experience, skill, and artistry into ten trenchant new tracks.

The band's "Starve The Fire" video takes a behind-the-scenes look into the recording process. Elaborates guitarist/backing vocalist Sean Hynes, "Take a look into The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams recording sessions, where we captured live takes to make the new video for 'Starve The Fire.' Step behind the scenes to see what recording life is like and get close and personal with Ingested in the studio."

The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams was produced by the band with the guidance of recording engineer Nico Beninato. The record includes a guest appearance by Chimaira's Mark Hunter who provides vocals for the track "In Nothingness" and Sylosis singer Josh Middleton who contributes to "Expect To Fail," as well as the striking cover art of David Seidman.

The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams tracklisting:

"Paragon Of Purity"

"Endless Machine"

"Where No Light Shines"

"Expect To Fail" (feat. Josh Middleton of Sylosis)

"Starve The Fire"

"Numinous"

"In Nothingness" (feat. Mark Hunter of Chimaira)

"Pantheon"

"Kingdoms Of Sand"

"A Path Once Lost"

This September, Ingested will join Fleshgod Apocalypse and Shadow Of Intent on their North American co-headlining trek. The Black Opera Across North America 2024 Tour runs from September 14 through October 15. Additional support will be provided by Disembodied Tyrant, and labelmates, The Zenith Passage. Tickets are on sale now.

Lineup:

Jason Evans - vocals

Sean Hynes - guitars, backing vocals

Lyn Jeffs - drums

(Photo - Eduardo Ruiz)