INGLORIOUS Announce First Ever Live Release, MMXXI Live At The Phoenix; "I Don't Need Your Loving" Performance Video Posted

Fresh from a sold out, 22-date UK headline tour at the end of 2021, Inglorious announce the release of their first ever live album, MMXXI Live At The Phoenix, on April 8. You can watch a performance of the band's track, "I Don't Need Your Loving", from the upcoming release below.

Pre-order/save MMXXI Live At The Phoenix on CD+DVD/Blu-ray/LP/Digital here.

Nathan James says, “This album is a real true representation of what this band is now. After 18 months of doing no shows, I believe you can hear just how excited we are to finally be playing live again. It's also the first time we have played many of these songs. The team involved were amazing and the whole process took very little time to mix. It's a proper live rock album and I truly believe the visuals on the DVD really have captured the energy of Inglorious. I am so proud of this album and it's really cool for people who haven't yet seen us live to hear these guys playing the songs that have been around long before they joined the band. It's musically tight, loud, and the tracklist features songs from all five of our albums so far...”

Set for release on CD/DVD, LP, Blu-ray, and Digital (audio only), MMXXI Live At The Phoenix was captured in September 2021 at Exeter Phoenix in Exeter, UK. The performance sees the British hard rockers unleashed on stage after being, like so many bands, stuck at home and unable to tour due to the worldwide pandemic. A formidable live band to begin with, the added dose of adrenaline makes for a stunning live performance showcasing songs from their four studio albums, Inglorious, II, Ride To Nowhere, and We Will Ride, and their most recent studio recording, the covers album Heroine.

The band's lineup, gelled and cohesive after having toured for the band's third album (Ride To Nowhere), writing and recording together for the fourth album (We Will Ride), and the recording of their covers album (Heroine), hit the stage on this tour with a passion and fury that can only come from being prevented from doing something you love for way too long. And, thankfully, one of these performances was captured for hard rock fans around the world to be able to see and hear this incredible live band in action. MMXXI Live At The Phoenix is a much needed documentation of this powerful band in the live setting.

MMXXI Live At The Phoenix tracklisting:

"She Won't Let You Go"

"Messiah"

"Breakaway"

"Where Are You Now?"

"Read All About It"

"Barracuda"

"Holy Water"

"He Will Provide"

"I Don't Need Your Loving"

"We Will Ride"

"Until I Die"

"I Don't Need Your Loving" video:

Lineup:

Nathan James – Lead Vocals

Danny De La Cruz – Guitar

Dan Stevens – Guitar

Vinnie Colla – Bass Guitar

Phil Beaver – Drums/Percussion