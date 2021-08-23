INGLORIOUS Streaming Cover Of AVRIL LAVIGNE's "I'm With You"; Audio

Inglorious will release their first ever covers album, Heroine, on September 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album sees the band tackling covers by a varied selection of female artists whom they respect and admire. Their take on Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" can be heard below:

Pre-order/save Heroine on CD/Color Vinyl/Digital here. The band has two different color LPs available exclusively on their webstore and is donating £1 from every copy sold on their webstore to the fantastic charity Women's Aid, who do amazing work supporting women and young girls.

The following LP colors are available:

- Blue (everywhere)

- Red (Band exclusive)

- Gold (Band exclusive)

Hot on the heels of the successful February 2021 release of Inglorious' fourth studio album, We Will Ride, their first with the new line-up of Nathan James, Phil Beaver, Danny De La Cruz, Dan Stevens, and Vinnie Colla, the band headed right back into the studio to record a very special new album. The up-and-coming British hard rockers' new release, titled Heroine, is a tribute to the various outstanding female musicians who have influenced the band either musically and/or vocally. From putting their own hard rock imprint on pop hits from Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, and Christina Aguilera to taking on timeless classic rock songs by Tina Turner, Heart, and Joan Jett, and contemporary rock by the likes of Evanescence, Alanis Morissette, and Halestorm, Inglorious showcase their versatility with the song selections for this covers album.

"First things first, we know it is impossible to make these songs better, the originals are perfect and the performances legendary, so acknowledging that we weren't even gonna come close to the magic of the originals took the pressure off and we could just enjoy making this super fun album. It's about bowing to these incredible artists and, for me personally, saying thank you for sharing their gifts with the world. People assume that the singers I idolise are bluesy rock men, but they couldn't be more wrong. Everyone of these artists has inspired me as a performer, writer, singer, or person. Whether it be the unbeatable voice of Whitney, the charisma of Tina, the honesty of Alanis, the intensity of Lzzy, or the control of Amy Lee. I love the fire all these women bring to their music and that's what we wanted to say thanks for. Not only to these artists, but the awesome women in all of our lives who have loved us and continue to support us. With this in mind we are donating a pound from every copy sold on our webstore to the fantastic charity Women's Aid (https://www.womensaid.org.uk/), who do amazing work supporting women and young girls," says vocalist Nathan James.

The band's new lineup is now more gelled and cohesive after having toured the band's third album, writing and recording together for the fourth album, and now the recording of this fifth album. The guitar duo of Danny Dela Cruz and Dan Stevens interplay and feel shines and the rhythm section of Phil Beaver and Vinnie Colla is tighter than ever. Vocalist Nathan James takes on the daunting task of performing songs originally done by such amazing singers with respect and confidence. The overall results are astounding and a pleasant surprise for the band's fans, who likely weren't expecting a new batch of recorded music this quickly.

Inglorious are five young men with a mutual love and respect for two long-running tentpoles of hard rock music: big guitar riffs and soulful vocals. Formed in February 2014, the band is fronted by Nathan James, who made a name for himself having sung for the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and legendary Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth. Nathan was looking for like-minded musicians that desired to make incredible rock music in a very honest fashion. The band’s self-titled debut album received critical and fan acclaim. The follow up album, II, was another well received affair and was followed by the band’s third album, Ride To Nowhere. Their fourth studio album, We Will Ride was released in February 2021 and charted in the UK, US, and several European countries.

Tracklisting:

"Queen Of The Night (Whitney Houston cover)

"Barracuda" (Heart cover)

"Midnight Sky" (Miley Cyrus cover)

"Nutbush City Limits" (Tina Turner cover)

"Bring Me To Life" (Evanescence cover)

"Fighter" (Christina Aguilera cover)

"I'm With You" (Avril Lavigne cover)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (Joan Jett cover)

"I Am The Fire" (Halestorm cover)

"Time After Time" (Cyndi Lauper cover)

"Uninvited" (Alanis Morissette cover)

"Barracuda" video:

"Midnight Sky" video:

Lineup:

Nathan James - Lead Vocals

Danny De La Cruz - Guitar

Dan Stevens - Guitar

Vinnie Colla - Bass Guitar

Phil Beaver - Drums/Percussion