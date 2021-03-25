INHUMAN CONDITION Reveal Rat God Album Artwork By DAN GOLDSWORTHY

There's a new death metal band on the scene! Inhuman Condition has unveiled the cover art for their debut album, entitled Rat God. The group tapped UK-native artist Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm) for the artwork.

Goldsworthy said: “This project was a huge honor and pleasure to be a part of. Having been a huge fan of Floridian death metal for the better part of three decades, I can’t begin to express how all the guys involved in this album have influenced my own musical and artistic journey (Leprosy and Spiritual Healing are two of my favorite album covers of all time). So, when Jeramie (Kling, drummer) asked me to be on board, I jumped at the chance!

Regarding the cover itself, the band already had a fairly strong idea of the main concept we were going to go for, but gave me the creative control to proceed with my interpretation. Whilst there is a slightly deeper figurative meaning behind the art, in a literal sense I see the main character existing somewhere between Norman Bates and the Picture of Dorian Grey. As far as I’m concerned, you can’t beat the thrash/death metal album art of the late '80s/early '90s, but hopefully this cover does the legacy of that era justice!”

Inhuman Condition recently announced its partnership with Blood Blast Distribution, who will be handling their digital distribution for the album, and with Black Serpent Records who will be releasing the album on vinyl. No release date has been announced yet.

The trio, which features Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Death/Massacre/Six Feet Under), Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc., The Absence, Goregäng), and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Goregäng) have moved into the post-production phase at Kling and Nordberg’s Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida. Drummer and lyricist Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse) is featured as a lyricist for two of the band’s songs, while whammy-shenanigan master and former Massacre/Death guitarist Rick Rozz supplies guest guitar solos for three songs.

About the album, Kling said: “We have all 14 songs finished up, but not all of them will end up on the first album, so we’ll have the track-listing and other album info announced soon. We decided to get Paul (Mazurkiewicz) involved in some of the lyric-writing for the album, which was a blast because he’s such a great lyricist. We had been chatting with Rick (Rozz) after we split with Massacre last fall and one thing led to another and he ended up coming over and laying down some sweet leads on a few of the songs.”

Mazurkiewicz said: “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure contributing lyrics for Inhuman Condition. Taylor, Jeramie and Terry have created some killer music and skulls are going to be crushed!"

Rozz added: “This was an honor, and very flattering to be invited to do some whammy shenanigans over three killer tunes with the two great musicians that put this together. Wishing the band all the best, until the end. Cheers & Peace.”

A few weeks ago, the band released a teaser video with a demo of a new song which can be viewed below.

Inhuman Condition is:

Terry Butler - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums/vocals

Taylor Nordberg - guitar