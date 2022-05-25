INTEGRITY Announce Fall U.K. European Headline Dates

Integrity has announced UK/EU headline tour dates through September and October. Integrity will also appear at two EU festivals in July.

Additionally, Integrity’s first two classic full-lengths, Those Who Fear Tomorrow and Systems Overload, are available once again and remixed, remastered and produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange, Kreator, Ghostemane). The highly sought after albums now include new 2022 album art by Dwid Hellion. Features newly recorded drums by Iggor Cavalera (ex-Sepultura, Absent in Body) & Brandon Gallagher (Trace Amount).

Physical preorders are out June 10 via relapse.com. Stream Those Who Fear Tomorrow here. Stream Systems Overload here.

(Photo – Lenore McLimans)

Regarding the two albums, Integrity’s Dwid Hellion comments, “Those Who Fear Tomorrow and Systems Overload were the first two albums released by Integrity.

“Both albums were born from a variety of volatile concoctions, visceral emotions, countless inspirations, and unorthodox creative experimentations.

“Ultimately, they were both born from our desire to create something comprised of all of our favorite bits and pieces, imaginatively collected from all of our favorite bands.

“Aggressively collaged, conjured, stitched and Frankensteined all of our most passionate inspirations into these two musical monsters.

“Decades after their initial inception, Relapse Records has unleashed these albums for a new and hungry audience to devour.

“I hope that the albums will reveal our raw emotions and religious fervor. I hope that you can bear witness to the purity and unabashed honesty that we exorcized and captured within these recordings.

“Outcasts, outsiders…these weapons were forged for us all.”

“Darkness” (2022 Mix):

“Armenian Persecution” (2022 Mix):