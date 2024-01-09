INTEGRITY Share New Compilation Of Rarities And Unreleased Tracks; Physical Release Due For February

Integrity has announced All Death Is Mine : Total Domination, a collection of rarities and unreleased tracks from the last 7 years of Integrity’s DOMination! All Death Is Mine : Total Domination was mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Code Orange) and includes covers of Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Misfits and more.

Listen on all streaming services here and preorder on LP/CD/CS at Relapse.com.

Guitarist Domenic Romeo Comments:

“This compilation contains all the non-album songs I recorded with Integrity from 2017-2020. It’s a mixed bag of new songs, covers and reinterpretations with a fresh mix by Arthur Rizk.

“It’s still wild to me that I got to make records and play guitar for my favorite band. Thanks to Dwid for always pushing me to play better (some of these tracks have my favorite solos I’ve ever put down). I hope everyone enjoys this collection. RIP Hector Flores. Holy Terror Forever!!!”

Integrity Mastermind Dwid Hellion Comments:

“I hope that you will enjoy this collection of Integrity singles and ep tracks that showcase the guitar wizardry of the amazing, Domenic Romeo.”

Tracklisting:

“All Death Is Mine”

“Making Love With Devil” (Zouo cover)

“Cradle To The Grave” (Motörhead cover)

“Bark At The Moon” (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

“Entartete Kunst vl”

“Skulls” (Misfits cover)

“Rites Of Love And Death” (Nothing cover)

“Scorched Earth”

“Flames Of The Immortal”

“Sons Of Satan” (Vermapyre cover)

“Document One” (GISM cover)

“Entartete Kunst vII”

“Night Of The Vampire” (Roky Erickson cover)

“Sweat Of A Nightmare” (Septic Death cover)

“Thaw” (Septic Death cover)

“Poison Mask” (Septic Death cover)

“Dream Silent” (Septic Death cover)

“Change” (Septic Death cover)

“All Death Is Mine” (Atsuki remix)