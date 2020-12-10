INTELLIGENT MUSIC PROJECT Feat. RONNIE ROMERO Announce Free Online Concert On December 13th; Promo Video

The Intelligent Music Project, one of the most interesting music bands of recent years in the field of rock music, which has Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) as its frontman, will offer a unique online concert to his fans all over the world. The live stream is going to be absolutely free of charge and is going to be broadcasted on December 13 at 6 PM, Central European Time on the band’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram profile.

The creator, producer and author of the music and the lyrics of Intelligent Music Project Dr. Milen Vrabevski said: “This concert is a present from us to the people. The good music has healing power and this is what we're gonna do with this concert - we will remove bad thoughts from people's heads and give them not only a great hard rock experience but room for reflection, because the positive lyrics of Intelligent Music Project are what distinguishes Intelligent Music Project from all others.”

Тhe superstar of the project, Ronnie Romero, also commented on the concert: “We will play some of the best songs of Intelligent Music Project from the last two albums of the band - Sorcery Inside and Life Motion. It's great to be part of this amazing project. It gives a big opportunity for me to meet different audiences and to bring positive message to all of them. It's great to work with such an amazing team!”

Watch the promotional video below.

Intelligent Music Project is a Bulgarian rock band with exceptional international participation. Over the years, the band’s albums feature some of the most remarkable rock musicians in the world – Simon Phillips (TOTO/Protocol), John Lawton (Uriah Heep, Lucifer’s friend), Joseph Williams (TOTO), John Payne (ex-Asia), Carl Sentence (Nazareth), etc.

