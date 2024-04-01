INTELLIGENT MUSIC PROJECT Feat. TOTO, ASIA, NAZARETH Members Reveal More Details For Miracles Beyond Album

Undoubtedly, Intelligent Music Project stands out as one of the most compelling rock projects in the music world over the last 12 years. During this time, the project has gifted their fans with seven albums featuring the participation of world-famous, top-notch musicians, and they show no signs of slowing down.

Just a few days ago, Intelligent Music Project announced their eighth album, named Miracles Beyond, which will be officially released on May 15 this year. And it comes as no surprise that once again, there will be first-class rockstar presence.

How cool is it that the first song starts with the leading vocals of John Payne (ex-Asia) and Carl Sentance from Nazareth, the second song continues with the great Joseph Williams from Toto, and the third one is presented by the producer’s favorite, Richard Grisman – one of the most beautiful rock voices in the UK.

And there’s more - the entire rhythm section is represented by two Grammy nominees: one of the best living drummers on the planet, Simon Phillips (Toto, Protocol, The Who, Judas Priest) and Ernest Tibbs on the bass. Of course, these musicians maintain the high level of the album throughout its entirety, ensuring an exceptional listening experience from start to finish.

“The album’s dedicated to free spirits - the driving force of the progress of humanity. It’s a testament to the spirit of collaboration and the power of music to transcend boundaries. Musically, we offer a good example of what a super-group product should sound like. It's great to have all these musicians on board again. This is Simon Phillips’s 6th album with us, John Payne’s 5th, and Joseph Williams’s 4th. Such a star turnout is a special privilege for me, which again shows that we have another world-class product!” says Milen Vrabevski, MD, producer, songwriter, founder of the project, and the mastermind behind the band.

The songs in Miracles Beyond traditionally flow into each other to demonstrate the unity of ideas. With tracks that explore themes of resilience, hope, and the limitless potential of the human spirit, Miracles Beyond is more than just an album - it’s a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. From the pure hard rock songs to the soul-stirring ballads, every song on the album resonates with emotion and authenticity.

The album is divided into two parts: the Producer’s part and the Band’s part.

“I am happy to offer my vision on the album’s topic in tracks 1-11. For the second time the band composes music without me: the last three tracks are written by our guitar player Bisser Ivanov in partnership with our main vocalist Slavin Slavchev and my music producer Ivo Stefanov,” adds Dr. Vrabevski.

This unique approach in creating the album enriches the music with diverse perspectives on the central theme. Each section offers its interpretation, presenting a rich tapestry of musical ideas and insights. This division not only adds depth to the album but also provides listeners with a dynamic journey through varying viewpoints and sonic landscapes.

One of the most impressive aspects of the album is undoubtedly the stunning arrangements – perfectly crafted, adding a layer of sophistication and depth to the music, making the album a truly unforgettable listening experience. And it wouldn’t sound the same if there weren’t the live instruments of Intelligent Music Strings Orchestra and the amazing voices of Sofia Gospel Choir in the song that gives the album its title, Miracles Beyond.

The impeccable sound of the album is further enhanced by the masterful touch of Bob Katz, whose expertise has graced two Grammy Award-winning albums in his illustrious career. His meticulous mastering adds the final polish to the already outstanding sound, elevating the album to new heights of sonic excellence.

Listen to the first single of the album, named “Shine For You,” to preview the musical journey that awaits. A video for the track can be found below.

Intelligent Music Project is a Bulgarian supergroup with an exceptionally international lineup, created in 2011 by Bulgarian businessman, philanthropist, and arts patron Dr. Milen Vrabevski, who is not only the project’s producer but also the composer of the band’s music and lyrics.

Intelligent Music Project is a creative mix of melodic, hard-rock songs with progressive hooks, driven by catchy guitar riffs and keyboards, often combined with interesting symphonic textures and complex musical arrangements.

The lyrics of Intelligent Music Project’s songs carry a positive and motivating message, with an emphasis on themes from everyday life, through which the author offers key advice about success based on his personal experience and vision. Through the language of music, Dr. Vrabevski aims to bring to the forefront basic values that can serve as a solid foundation for young people on their path to becoming mature adults leading meaningful lives.

So far, the band has released seven albums – The Power Of Mind, My Kind O’Lovin’, Touching The Divine, Sorcery Inside, Life Motion, The Creation, and Unconditioned.

Intelligent Music Project was the Bulgarian representative to the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy, with the song Intention.

Besides the aforementioned musicians, over the years, the band has seen a stellar lineup, including John Lawton (Uriah Heep, Lucifer’s Friend), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Michael Schenker’s Group), Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Toto, Stevie Wonder, and more), Tim Pierce (Joe Cocker, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, and more), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow, Black Sabbath), and Todd Sucherman (Styx).

Tracklisting

Intro

"Thunder"

"Days Rollin'"

"For You"

"Real"

"Expecting You"

"Miracles Beyond"

"Then I Knew"

"Anyway"

"Right I Said"

"Believe in Love"

"A New Day"

"Walls"

"Shine For You"

"Shine For You" video: