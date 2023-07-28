INTERLOPER Release New Single “Sanctum”

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, Interloper has revealed their newest offering in the form of the single, “Sanctum”. Stream here.

The 6-minute banger is a mix of the band's more technical elements and its very melodic guitar approach. 'Sanctum' is a glimpse into a new era of Interloper.

Andrew Virrueta comments, "We present to you our newest song, 'Sanctum'! We’re extremely excited about having this song finally out. It is a step in a heavier direction, as well as a more progressive direction. We hope you love it! Thanks so much for sticking around with our ever-evolving music. We are always trying to push the boundaries with what is conventional, and we feel this song really showcases the full spectrum of what we are capable of.”

Interloper released their debut, full-length album Search Party on June 11, 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The deep cohesiveness of Interloper’s writing process for Search Party allowed for a creative project with no real boundaries or restrictions. The album was produced by the band and Joey Virrueta. Drums were recorded at Big Bad Sound LA by Jack Ruley and Zach Fisher, with the mixing and mastering completed once more by Andrew’s brother Joey Virrueta. The album artwork was created by Caelan Stokkermans.