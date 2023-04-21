IRON MAIDEN Announce Western Canada Tour Dates

Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour to Canada later in 2023, with the following arena shows confirmed:

September

28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 28 with the Iron Maiden Fan Club pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25.

Manger Rod Smallwood comments: “As a prelude to our appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA in October we’re delighted to bring our Future Past shows to our fans in Western Canada. It’s been quite a few years since we were last there and audiences are always terrific. We look forward to seeing you all again. The European leg starts very soon and personally I can’t wait to finally hear a lot more of Senjutsu and delve deeper into Somewhere In Time!”

With little over a month to go until the start of the European and UK leg of the tour, and with most of the shows already completely sold out, keep an eye on the band's socials for the late release of any tickets from production holds.

Iron Maiden's complete live itinerary can be found here.