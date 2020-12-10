IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH Reflects On He And Bandmate DAVE MURRAY's Teen Years - "We Used To Ruin Parties By Putting On DEEP PURPLE Records"

In support of his recent book, Monsters Of River And Rock: My Life As Iron Maiden’s Compulsive Angler, guitarist Adrian Smith spoke with Sonic Perspectives collaborator Rodrigo Altaf about the book, working with Martin Birch, fan encounters and much more. An excerpt follows:

Sonic Perspectives: The story I love the most is how you met (Iron Maiden guitarist) Dave Murray and about the first songs you played together with you singing, do you guys often talk about that and reflect about how far you’ve come?

Adrian Smith: "Well, it’s quite incredible that Dave Murray and I hooked up when we were around fifteen years old, maybe sixteen. We were probably the only two kids in our neighbourhood who liked hard rock. We discovered Deep Purple, Jimi Hendrix and all that. We used to ruin parties by putting on Deep Purple records, when all the kids wanted to listen to pop music. That’s how we found our common love of rock music and I describe in the book how we met, the first time we played together, Dave teaching me guitar and me singing. I think the first song we ever played together was 'Silver Machine' by Hawkwind. My whole, yeah, I think it was another [inaudible]. I was an absolute thrill just hearing for the first time Dave playing electric guitar and he still has the same sound. It’s funny, but your sound doesn’t change no matter what guitar people use. The sound is in your hands and in your technique."

