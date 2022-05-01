IRON MAIDEN: Legacy Of The Beast - A Real Live Dead One Eddie Available For A Limited Time

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game is giving you the chance to supercharge your team. Battle in Overloaded Circuit events throughout the month of May to earn A Real Live Dead One Eddie.

Supercharge your team's energy with this high voltage Eddie! A Real Live Dead One Eddie will ensure his allies never run out of juice by passively granting Increased Power Generation for the duration of battle. Get even more Power when you kill enemies!

Overloaded Circuit is a series of events that will run through the month of May. These events will all grant the exact same currency type - Conductive Cores! There will be a total of nine Overloaded Circuit associated events.

Bonus: For the month of May, Conductive Cores will also be earnable through infinitely repeatable event challenges involving the Arcade Armageddon, Powerslave, and Eternal Frontier Dungeons.

Play now at this location.