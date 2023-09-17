IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast Mobile Game Announces NEKROGOBLIKON In-Game Collaboration; Video Trailer

Iron Maiden’s free-to-play mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast, has teamed up with the epic Goblin Metal band Nekrogoblikon for another incredible in-game collaboration. The self-proclaimed internet sensation, author, insurance salesman and many more, John Goblikon has stumbled into Legacy Of The Beast.

Get your first look at John Goblikon in the Bound By Fate Dungeon. Available until September 21st at 5pm PT, this special dungeon, based on the music video “Bones”, will take you through a unique and exciting storyline. With four difficulty settings to choose from, join John Goblikon and Eddie as they have a fun time knocking over punks and trolls that get in their way!

Over the years the game has expanded to include 42 dungeons and six story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic Maiden album covers. A vast array of enemies - corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet), Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs. Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature ‘Clans’ allows players to join forces with their Blood Brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of close to 60 Iron Maiden tracks including "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High", and more.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Download it now at this location.