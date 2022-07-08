IRON MAIDEN's Rod Smallwood On Cancelled Bologna Show - "It Was The Responsible Thing To Do Considering The Amount And Scale Of Surrounding Lightning And High Winds"

On July 7th, Iron Maiden were due to perform at Sonic Park in Bologna, Italy but the show was cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions ncluding extensive lightning and high winds.

Iron Maiden Manager Rod Smallwood has issued the following statement:



“The band and l are so sorry we were unable to play for our fans in Bologna last night. As the weather conditions worsened the promoters came to us concerned about the safety of everyone and the viability of doing the show. They made further enquiries and decided that the event should be cancelled for safety reasons and announced this from onstage. I have to say I fully agreed with this decision and that it was the responsible thing to do considering the amount and scale of surrounding lightning and high winds and having been told what was expected to follow. We love playing to audiences here and the last thing we wanted to do was not play and we feel very sorry for our fans who were there, and we fully understand and sympathise with the frustration. It is not possible to reschedule this show, but we promise our fans in Italy that we will return next year.”



Tickets can be refunded by August 7th, 2022 following the instructions here.

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour ’22 dates can be found at this location.

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe. Check out the trailer from their mobile game of the same name that runs before the band’s set.