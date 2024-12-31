IRON MAIDEN's Run For Your Lives Tour Will Feature "A Setlist For The Ages," Says BRUCE DICKINSON - "We're Gonna Be Doing Stuff We've Never, Ever Done Before"; Video

Iron Maiden have shared the new video below, in which frontman Bruce Dickinson says goodbye to 2024, and hello to 2025 and the band's Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025-26.

Says Bruce, "Right, hello folks. You know, this is my tour pass for 2024. That'll get me anywhere in 2024, but I don't need that anymore now because 2025 is gonna be something special. Not just because of the tour pass, honestly. We are pushing the boat out with the tour. Not that I need to tell anybody, 'cause basically the tour is sold out already. So for those of you who have bought tickets, which is like all of you, it's gonna be really, really cool. I'm really looking forward to it. We're gonna be doing stuff we've never, ever done before, and it'll be a setlist for the ages. So, I'll see you there. And it's not gonna stop in 2025. It's gonna roll into 2026 'cause there's parts of the world that we need to get to, that we can't get to in 2025. So there you go."

The Run For Your Lives tour is set to launch on May 27 at Budapest Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Find the complete tour itinerary, and tickets where still available, here.