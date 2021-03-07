IRON MAIDEN - Series Of Patches And Enamel Pins Launched Via Pull The Plug Patches

Australia-based Pull The Plug Patches have issued the following announcement:

"Heavy metal legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Iron Maiden have teamed up with Pull The Plug Patches to bring you a series of exclusive woven patches, backpatches, and enamel pins arriving this spring. Starting with a backpatch for their acclaimed album, The Number Of The Beast, which will be available from March 15th (8:00am Sydney, Australia time), standard size patches for the eponymous debut album Iron Maiden and enamel pins for Powerslave will follow in early April. New patch designs featuring Iron Maiden's iconic album art will be introduced throughout the coming year.

Founded in 2018 in Newcastle, Australia, Pull The Plug Patches has taken Battle Vest culture by storm. By introducing unique shapes and colourways into the global patch community, Pull ThePlug Patches have given Battle Vests in every nook and cranny of the planet a shot of adrenaline. With sales extending to all of the word’s inhabited continents, a worldwide community of Metalheads have been called to arms!"

Check out the official Pull The Plug Patches website here. Other artists featured include Arch Enemy, Enlsaved, Katatonia, Cradle Of Filth, Unleashed and many more.

Iron Maiden Beer Canada has opened up an official webshop at this location. Presently two items are feature: The Trooper Collection Box and the Trooper Gift Tin.

The Limited Edition Trooper Collection 2 Box contains two bottles each of:

Trooper 666 - 6.6% Charged with even more flavour and more alcohol, but brewed to the same great recipe of the original Trooper.

Trooper Red ‘N’ Black – 6.0% A blend of chocolate and crystal malt gives this full bodied beer a roasted malt and caramel backbone. The Robinsons’ yeast provides hints of both liquorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew.

Trooper Hallowed – 6.0% - A hybrid beer inspired by Belgium and brewed in England. The Belgian style yeast combines with Noble hops to deliver a complete palate of subtle banana with a plum finish.

Trooper Sun And Steel – 4.8% - A double-fermented pilsner infused with saké to produce a crisp refreshing taste with a flash of fruit.

Trooper IPA - 4.3% - Marries together familiar American hoppy flavours with a fundamentally British backbone.

Trooper Fear Of The Dark - 4.5% - English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavour.

The new Trooper gift tin is made of high-quality embossed aluminum with a 500ml bottle of the award-winning Trooper Ale and the popular Trooper pint glass. It is the perfect addition to any Trooper collection, with a reliable increase in value and is available for a short time.

Contains: 1 x 500ml bottle of Trooper Ale, 1 x Trooper pint glass.