IRON MAIDEN / THE ROLLING STONES – STEVE HARRIS’ Daughter Marries RONNIE WOOD’s Son

Steve Harris’ daughter Faye has tied the knot with Ronnie Wood’s son Tyrone, reports Hello!.

The daughter of the Iron Maiden bassist (pictured above) and the son The Rolling Stones guitarist celebrated the event with around 30 close friends and family including Harris and Ronnie and Sally Wood.

Find photos of the wedding at Hello! and Daily Mail.

The couple went public with their romance in 2022 with Tyrone proposing last December.