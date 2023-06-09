IRON SAVIOR Announce Firestar Album; Title Track Streaming

Following their latest, much-acclaimed offering, Reforged - Ironbound (released in 2022 via AFM Records), Hamburg-based power metal act Iron Savior has announced the release of a brand new studio album. Firestar will be out on October 6, 2023 through AFM. Preorders are available here.

To shorten the wait until the full-length release, today, Iron Savior have unleashed their blistering album title track. It's immediately evident, "Firestar" is irresistible and with its incredible 176 bpm definitely one of the fastest songs in Iron Savior’s history to date. Says singer and guitarist Piet Sielck: "With the power of the debut, the energy of Condition Red and a massive old-school-meets-modern-soundscapes production, Firestar is a massive track that won’t leave your players for a long time. We promise!"

The band's upcoming album will feature a wide range of influences from hard rock to pop, all calibrated to heavy metal standards thanks to those typical Iron Savior virtues. But sometimes pure coincidence or seemingly inconspicuous little details can turn a very good album into an outstanding release. In the case of Firestar, it has come as a real surprise even for Sielck that the new songs surpass the material of the impressive 2020-album Skycrest.

In fact, the cornerstones of the current offering were already set and pointed to a successful production within the tried and tested framework, when all of a sudden everything turned out rather differently: “Just before the recordings were finalised, I was inspired by the muse, totally of the blue. I wrote two more songs out of nowhere and changed a third one on the spur of the moment. And suddenly, ‘Firestar’ turned into an even better record,” says Sielck happily, admitting that this unexpected creative surge “triggered great emotions” in him.

Iron Savior have again come up with an exceptional studio album in Firestar, enhanced by Felipe Machado Franco’s impressive cover artwork presenting the Iron Savior spaceship that has been around since 2011. The cherry on the cake is the powerful production courtesy of Hamburg’s Powerhouse Studio, including intelligently positioned keyboard parts and the anthemic background choirs, supported by Sielck’s 17-year-old daughter Frida and her boyfriend. Without any doubt, Firestar promises to be a bonfire in many respects.

Tracklisting:

“The Titan”

“Curse Of The Machinery”

“In The Realm Of Heavy Metal”

“Demise Of The Tyrant”

“Firestar”

“Through The Fires Of Hell”

“Mask, Cloak And Sword”

“Across The Wastelands”

“Rising From Ashes”

“Nothing Is Forever”

“Together As One”

“Firestar” video:

Iron Savior is:

Piet Sielck (vocals, guitars)

Joachim “Piesel” Küstner (guitars)

Jan S. Eckert (bass)

Patrick Klose (drums)