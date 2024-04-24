ISLE OF THE CROSS Announce Second Album Faustus The Musical

Isle of the Cross, the US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, has announced the upcoming release of their second album, Faustus The Musical. The album is slated to hit the airwaves and digital platforms worldwide in July 2024.

This groundbreaking album is a metal opera that draws inspiration from the epic 16th-century saga, 'Doctor Faustus' by Christopher Marlowe. Led by the visionary Je Schneider, the compositions weave an engaging narrative, accompanied by a powerful vocal delivery from a stellar cast. Daniël de Jongh takes on the role of the lead vocalist, guiding listeners through an exhilarating journey. From symphonic heights to brutal depths, the entire album is masterfully mixed and mastered by the renowned Joost van den Broek (Epica, Ayreon, Powerwolf).

Faustus The Musical boasts an impressive lineup of talented contributors:

Eric Gillette: Guitar

Daniël de Jongh: Lead Vocalist (Faustus)

Diane Lee: Vocals (Good Angel)

Charles Elliott: Vocals (Lucifer)

Matthieu Romarin: Vocals (Mephistopheles)

Angela Di Vincenzo: Vocals (Helen)

Amrit Sandhu: Vocals (Narrator)

The captivating artwork, crafted by Theopisti Tiftikoglou, adds a visual dimension to the musical opus.

Je Schneider expresses his excitement, stating, "Faustus The Musical is one I'm very excited about. The finished product came out well-polished and solid. It was an honor to feature the wonderful vocals of the cast and have Joost at the helm of the mix. This album is the best representation of Isle Of The Cross."

Get ready to experience the world of Faustus The Musical with the debut single, “Ghost At The Feast”.