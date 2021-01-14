ISSA - Queen Of Broken Hearts Album Due In March; "Angels Calling" Music Video Streaming

Norwegian melodic rock queen, Issa, is back with her sixth studio album, Queen Of Broken Hearts, on March 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a video for the first single, "Angels Calling", below. Pre-order/save Queen Of Broken Hearts here.

Explains Issa, "The album's vocals were recorded right here where I live now in beautiful York, England. I really loved using the scenery around us to make the video for 'Angels Calling' too! When recording the album, I found that I enjoyed the more challenging vocal lines where I can use my voice in ways I haven't before, I love playing with vocal sounds and this album had more than enough headroom for that! "Queen Of Broken Hearts" is more symphonic than my previous records and if I can compare it to anything, I think my first album Sign Of Angels would be somewhere near it, except that I have 10 years more knowledge to put into it."

Issa, a truly stunning vocalist, has previously released five albums, all with Frontiers Music Srl and all creatively directed, overseen and nurtured by Serafino Perugino, President and A&R director of Frontiers Records. As with her past releases, the new release is a melodic rock fans dream come true with huge vocals and soaring melodies, but Queen Of Broken Hearts is arguably Issa's most fully realized musical offering yet.

Once again, she was partnered with Alessandro Del Vecchio to work on her new album and - as with the successful Run With the Pack - an all-star team of musicians appears on this new album. Featuring Simone Mularoni (DGM) on guitar, Andrea ToWer Torricini (Vision Divine) on bass, Marco Di Salvia (Hardline) on drums, and Del Vecchio on keys.

Issa’s musical growth over the years has been tremendous to hear and watch and fans will reap the rewards with Queen Of Broken Hearts, quite simply her best album yet. And that’s not just ‘hype’, but the fact of the matter.

Tracklisting:

"Angels Calling"

"The Way Out"

"The Night It Rained Forever"

"I'm Here To Stay"

"Blue"

"Queen Of Broken Hearts"

"Derive"

"Without Love"

"Wait For Love"

"After The Rain"

"Die For A Life With You"

"Angels Calling" video:

Lineup:

Issa Oversveen - Vocals

Simone Mularoni - Guitars

Andrea Torricini, bass

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards

Marco Di Salvia – Drums