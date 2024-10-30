Italian JUDAS PRIEST, SLIPKNOT, RAMMSTEIN Concert Promotions Firm MC² Live Acquired By DEAG Entertainment

European live events company DEAG Deutsche Entertainment is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of Italy’s MC² Live, reports Music Business Worldwide.

Under the terms of the deal, DEAG subsidiary DEAG Concerts GmbH will acquire all shares in MC² Live, and the Milan-headquartered company will continue to be run by its founders, Andrea and Stefano Pieroni.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Over the past few decades, MC² Live has organized numerous events in Italy, including concerts and festivals featuring international music stars like Judas Priest, Slipknot, Rammstein, 50 Cent, Ne-Yo, Eros Ramazzotti, and Negrita.

DEAG says the acquisition will enable it to expand its presence in Italy and “create synergies” in the live music business, as well as in ticketing and development of new entertainment formats in the longer run.

Read the full report at Music Business Worldwide.