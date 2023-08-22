Italy’s DEADLY CARNAGE Releases “Moans, Grief, And Wails” Animated Video

Long-running Italian post-black metal outfit Deadly Carnage has unveiled their new video for “Moans, Grief, And Wails.” The track comes off of the band’s Endless Blue full-length, set for release this Fall via ATMF’s sublabel, A Sad Sadness Song.

A concept album based on Japanese folklore, Endless Blue is inspired by the legend of Urashima Tarō and is a journey into this abysmal world. It’s the story of descent and ascent, Deadly Carnage aims to create a crepuscular sound made of lights and shadows, between the marine surface and the abyss, where each song represents a chapter of a single story and the voice is free to tell.

Comments the band on “Moans, Grief, And Wails,” “Umibozu (literally: monk of the sea) is a spirit whose apparition is a terrible sight: a titanic, black-cloaked figure that stands among the waves of the stormy sea. Umibozu is a vengeful spirit that capsizes the ships it encounters in its path killing everyone on board. ‘Moans, Grief, And Wails’ draws inspiration from this legend. it is a song which, through its heavy and cadenced gait, tells of desperation and blind anger; the loss of hope among the waves of the sea. The animation of the video is inspired by the aesthetics of the Kabuki Theater.”

Endless Blue was recorded at Domination Studio by Simone Mularoni (guitarist of DGM) using mainly ‘70s tube amps and analog effects, and avoiding any type of drum sampling.

Endless Blue will be available digitally on September 15, on Digipack A5 on September 29 and on LP on December 15. Find US preorders at Metal Odyssey and rest of world at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Dying Sun”

“Sublime Connection”

“The Clue”

“Blue Womb”

“Mononoke”

“Swan Season”

“Moans, Grief And Wails”

“Unknown Shores”

"Moans, Grief, And Wails" video:

“Swan Season” video: