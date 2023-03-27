Italy’s GOTLAND Release “Roman And Cheruscan” Lyric Video

The Italian black/folk metal band Gotland has released their new single "Roman And Cheruscan". Check out the lyric video for the track:

After years of silence, the band is back with this new song that leads the way to the new album Rise, to be released in the coming months. It represents a new beginning for the band and for its sound.

The art cover of the single is made by Silvatica Illustration and the lyric video by Stefano Mastronicola. Gotland released their only full-length album in 2014 with Gloria et Morte.