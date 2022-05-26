JACKYL Tease New Single With Historical Video

May 26, 2022, 46 minutes ago

news jackyl hard rock

Brand new music from Jackyl. The single, “Get All Up In It”, will be available for streaming and download on June 3rd. Jesse James Dupree and the boys filmed the following promo spot for their new tune:

Catch Jackyl live at the following shows:

May 
26 - The Vault - Saginaw, Michigan
27 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, Ohio
28 - The Basement East - Nashville, Tennessee

June
2 - Jackson Street Pier - Sandusky, Ohio
3 - The Token Lounge - Westland, Michigan
4 - Brandt's Harley Davidson - Wabash, Indiana - FREE EVENT
5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, Illinois
16 - Big Night Live - Boston, Massachusetts
21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut
24 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

July
1 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio
2 - Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club - Lockhaven, Pennsylvania
3 - The Barrel House - Maysville, Kentucky
24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia

August
27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee

September
9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota
17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin

 

 



