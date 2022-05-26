JACKYL Tease New Single With Historical Video

Brand new music from Jackyl. The single, “Get All Up In It”, will be available for streaming and download on June 3rd. Jesse James Dupree and the boys filmed the following promo spot for their new tune:

Catch Jackyl live at the following shows:

May

26 - The Vault - Saginaw, Michigan

27 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, Ohio

28 - The Basement East - Nashville, Tennessee

June

2 - Jackson Street Pier - Sandusky, Ohio

3 - The Token Lounge - Westland, Michigan

4 - Brandt's Harley Davidson - Wabash, Indiana - FREE EVENT

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, Illinois

16 - Big Night Live - Boston, Massachusetts

21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut

24 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

July

1 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio

2 - Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club - Lockhaven, Pennsylvania

3 - The Barrel House - Maysville, Kentucky

24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia

August

27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee

September

9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota

17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin