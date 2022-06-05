JACKYL Unveil Video For New Single "Get All Up In It"

Jackyl has filmed a video for their brand new single, "Get All Up In It (Another Round Of Mother Funker)". The song is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

Catch Jackyl live at the following shows:

June

5 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, Illinois

16 - Big Night Live - Boston, Massachusetts

17 - Granite State Music Hall - Laconia, New Hampshire

21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut

22 - Morgan Hill Event Center - Hermon, Maine

23 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, New York

24 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

July

1 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio

2 - Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club - Lockhaven, Pennsylvania

3 - The Barrel House - Maysville, Kentucky

24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia

30 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Oklahoma

August

11 - Full Throttle Saloon - Vale, South Dakota

27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee

September

8 - The Alliance - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota

10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota

15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland

17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin

24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois