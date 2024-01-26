JAGER HENRY - Grandson Of LED ZEPPELIN Legend JOHN BONHAM, Son Of JASON BONHAM To Release "Bleed" Single Next Month

On February 9, Jager Henry Bonham is set to release his most anticipated single yet, "Bleed". This song is the first piece of the puzzle for an EP dropping soon.

“The single is inspired by the thought of your guardian angel not being there or ignoring you and feeling like your being left out of which is something I dealt with before in my past while i was stuck at rock bottom just staring up at them asking for help as they turn away / the song was also written for the viewers or listeners to be able to take there own story out of it as well whether they see my picture of the angel or see it as a partner or friend, that is the beauty of it : for the video I wanted almost the opposite I went for a grunge dirty look of more performances scenes with manikins involved wrapped in plastic representing the world of people all just covered up hiding who they are.”

- Jager Henry

If the name sounds familiar, Henry is a third-generation musician with a lot to live up to (you may have heard of John and Jason Bonham). Instead of walking the same path of drums as his father and grandfather, Jager chose a slightly different path musically. "My voice is my instrument," he elaborates. "My genre is a little different too, but it's all rock 'n' roll."

Why did Jager decide against using his well-known Bonham last name for his music project? In his own words, "I was always talked about due to my last name, so I thought why not switch it up a little and just basically took my last name and replaced it with my middle name and it had a nice ring to it."

(Photo - Jessica Christian)