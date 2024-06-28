JAGER HENRY - Grandson Of LED ZEPPELIN Legend JOHN BONHAM, Son Of JASON BONHAM To Release Debut EP, Heart Of Thorns, In August

Stepping out from the shadows of family history is always a challenge, but when your surname is that of two of the most famous drummers in musical history, the task can be even more daunting. For Jager Henry – son of Jason Bonham / grandson of John Bonham – carving his own path has always been in his blood. Choosing to showcase his creativity via being a vocalist and songwriter is never more apparent than on his debut EP, Heart Of Thorns – scheduled for release on August 23rd via Born Sad Records. The 8-track EP is the perfect launching pad to introduce Jager to the world. The new EP - now available for pre-save via all digital service providers and for pre-order in physical configurations – can be found here.

From the ethereal opening of “Preface” to the frenetic outro of “Mortal Sacrifice,” Jager Henry compiles a collection of songs that showcase his numerous musical influences. Tracks like “Déjà Vu”, “Lighthouse” and “Bite Down” all complement the marrying of electronic, industrial, rock and metal that Jager Henry does so well. The first single is the title track “Heart Of Thorns” which features Lil Lotus – another newcomer who has been getting a loyal following online garnering almost 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The video for the first single is a vision and concept created by Jager Henry and can be seen below.

Heart Of Thorns tracklisting:

"Preface"

"Heart Of Thorns" Ft. Lil Lotus

"Déjà Vu"

"Breaking Down"

"Lighthouse"

"Closer To Heaven" Ft. Noah Thomas

"Bite Down"

"Mortal Sacrifice"

"Heart Of Thorns" video:

Jager Henry will be bringing the Heart Of Thorns EP to the masses when he performs at the upcoming Louder Than Life (September 27th) and Aftershock (October 13th) festivals this year. He recently wrapped a Spring tour opening for his father’s JBLZE (Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening) where he won over the audience nightly with his energetic live performances. More tour dates will be announced in the near future. For further details, visit Jager Henry on Facebook.

(Photo - Jessica Christian)