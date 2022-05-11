JANI LIIMATAINEN Debuts Official Lyric Video For "Breathing Divinity" Feat. BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID

Frontiers Music Srl recently released My Father's Son, the new solo album from guitarist/songwriter Jani Liimatainen (The Dark Element, Insomnium).

The Finnish musician's impeccable talents are on full display on this new album and he's got a stellar cast of friends lending their talents to the proceedings. Watch a lyric video for "Breathing Divinity" featuring Björn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra) below, and order/save My Father's Son on CD/LP/Digital here.

My Father's Son also includes guest lead vocals from Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Timo Kotipelto (Stratovarius), Anette Olzon (The Dark Element), Renan Zonta (Electric Mob), Pekka Heino (Brother Firetribe), and Antti Railio (Celesty, Diecell). Liimatainen even takes on lead vocal duties himself, as well.

Additionally, bassist Jonas Kuhlberg (One Desire), drummer Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius, Smackbound), and pianist Jarkko Lahti provide instrumentation, while Liimatainen handles guitars, keyboards, and programming. Jens Johansson (Stratovarius, Rainbow) and Janne Huttunen provide guest keyboard and saxophone solos, respectively.

Jani Liimatainen's career in metal kicked off as a founding member and guitarist for one of Finland's premiere power metal bands, Sonata Arctica. Currently, he is a member of the popular melodic death metal band Insomnium. He is also a member of Cain's Offering alongside Stratovarius vocalist Timo Kotipelto as well as being the guitarist/composer for the symphonic metal band, The Dark Element, which features former Nightwish vocalist Anette Olzon. Both Cain's Offering and The Dark Element have released two well-received albums each, both racking up millions of streams on digital music platforms and with The Dark Element, multiple music videos with millions of views.

Those highlights of his musical resume more than speak to Liimatainen's talent and building legacy in the heavy music world. With the cast of friends who have joined him to help him fulfill his ambitious vision for My Father's Son, his new solo album will surely further cement his standing as one of the great guitarists and musical talents to emerge from Finland.

Tracklisting:

"Breathing Divinity" (Vocals: Björn “Speed” Strid)

"All Dreams Are Born To Die" (Vocals: Tony Kakko)

"What Do You Want" (Vocals: Renan Zonta)

"Who Are We" (Vocals: Timo Kotipelto)

"Side By Side" (Vocals: Pekka Heino)

"The Music Box" (Vocals: Renan Zonta)

"Into The Fray" (Vocals: Timo Kotipelto)

"I Could Stop Now" (Vocals: Anette Olzon)

"Haunted House" (Vocals: Jani Liimatainen)

"My Father's Son" (Vocals: Antti Railio)

"Breathing Divinity" lyric video:

"Into The Fray" lyric video:

Album stream:

Lineup:

Vocalists:

Pekka Heino

Tony Kakko

Timo Kotipelto

Jani Liimatainen

Anette Olzon

Antti Railio

Björn Strid

Renan Zonta

Musicians:

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars, keyboards, programming

Jonas Kuhlberg - Bass

Rolf Pilve - Drums

Jarkko Lahti - Piano

Jens Johansson - Guest keyboard solo

Janne Huttunen - Guest saxophone solo

Backing Vocals:

Petri Aho

JC Halttunen

Tony Kakko

Jani Liimatainen

Anette Olzon

Antti Railio

Björn Strid

Lassi Vääränen

Renan Zonta