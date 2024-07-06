Japan's BRIDEAR Announce April 2025 UK Headline Tour Dates; Confirmed To Support DREAM EVIL In Australia This October / November

Japanese metal band Bridear released their new album, Born Again, on June 28 via Psychomanteum Records. A vinyl release is planned for later in the year. A CD and merchandise bundle is available to order now at psychoshop.net.

They have checked in with the following update:

"Bridear is heading back on the road and this time all the world's a stage! Hitting Australia, Japan, Europe, UK, the United States, and Canada, Bridear is finally embarking on their first ever world tour in support of the epic new album, Born Again.

It all kicks off October 31st in Brisbane, Australia as support on the mighty Dream Evil's Australian tour."

Tour dates:

October

31 - Soapbox Beer - Brisbane, Australia

November

1 - The Abyss - Canberra, Australia

2 - Marrickville Bowling & Recreation Club - Sydney, Australia

4 - The Leadbeater Hotel - Melbourne, Australia

April

4 - Stereo - Glasgow, UK

5 - The Cluny 2 - Newcastle, UK

6 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

9 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

10 - venue tba - Bristol, UK

11 - The Flapper - Birmingham, UK

12 - Underworld - London, UK

To celebrate the release of Born Again, Bridear have unveiled the spectacular video for their new single, "Cult", one of the highlights of the album. The video, which sees two witches waging war for the soul of a willing victim, was created using a mixture of real world and AI technology, and is the perfect accompaniment to the fast-paced, high-energy track, full of guitar pyrotechnics and pummelling rhythms alongside lead singer Kimi’s impassioned vocals.

The quintet from Fukuoka, Japan jetted out to Gothenburg, Sweden to record their sixth studio album with the legendary metal producer Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, At the Gates, HammerFall, Bring me the Horizon) at Studio Fredman.

Lead singer Kimi comments, “We are very honoured to work with Fredrik Nordström on ‘Born Again’. He has worked with the top names in metal and we are proud he wanted to produce the album! Working with Patric Ullaeus on the video was also a great privilege. I think it shows us moving up to the next level. It captures the energy of this album and presents us in such a powerful way!”

Fredrik Nordström adds, “I really enjoyed working with Bridear. ‘Born Again’ is for sure in my Top 5 albums of my career! They are an amazing band and this is a world-class album.”

Bridear deliver a mission statement of raw and unapologetic heavy metal on Born Again. It is the ultimate showcase of their unique blend of captivating melodies and intense atmosphere alongside unforgiving no-holds-barred walls of mighty riffs, epic solos and bone crushing drums. The album also features the band’s first ever guest with Dream Evil’s Nick Night providing his high-flying vocals on “Die Like This” which closes the record.

Tracklisting:

“Still Burning”

“Braver Worlds”

“Born Again”

“Cult”

“Empty Mind”

“Scar Of Reunion”

“Real Is Real”

“Fight It Down”

“No Angels”

“Die Like This”

“Still Burning” video: