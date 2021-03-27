Japan's GYZE Release New 10th Anniversary Single / Video "Oriental Symphony"

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, Japan's Gyze have released their new single, "Oriental Symphony". It is the third single in a series they have released to celebrate 10 years as a band. On this single, they combine the aggression from death metal, the energy and speed of power metal, and the melodicism of their native traditional music, into a nine-minute epic.

Lead guitarist / vocalist Ryoji Shinomoto comments: "'Oriental Symphony' is 100% Gyze metal written by me. We used Gagaku's instruments (Japanese oldest music), Erhu (Chinese strings) and this new song is a modern mix with a symphonic orchestra, Far Eastern folk, and cinematic music. Lyrics are really old Japanese poetic. We had to record this song in 430 kHz because of the Gagaku Orchestra. Make sure to listen loud!"

Gyze have earned their cult status through global festival appearances, a joint tour with Battle Beast and the release of three albums (including a Japan Top 10), various EPs, and singles. Highly praised by the Japanese media, the band were recently the cover stars of BURRN! Magazine.

Watch "Oriental Symphony" below along with their two previous 10th anniversary singles, "Voyage To The Future" and "Samurai Metal".

