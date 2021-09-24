Japan's UNLUCKY MORPHEUS Perform EDDIE VAN HALEN's "Eruption" And DREAM THEATER's "The Dance Of Eternity" Live; Pro-Shot Video Available

Japan's Unlucky Morpheus recently released a cover album entitled Loud Playing Workshop, which features covers of instrumentals from Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen, Dream Theater, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen and more.

The band has released live performance footage of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption" and Dream Theater's "The Dance Of Eternity". Check it out below.

The footage was shot at Fuki Birthday Live 2021 on June 15th.

Tracklist:

"Far Beyond The Sun" (Yngwie Malmsteen)

"The Dance of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Into the Arena" (Michael Schenker)

"Hundreds Of Thousands" (Tony MacAlpine)

"Scarified" (Racer X)

"Eruption" (Eddie Van Halen)

"For the Love of God" (Steve Vai)

"Technical Difficulties" (Racer X)

"17th Century Chicken Pickin'" (Chris Impellitteri)

