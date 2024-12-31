Japan’s LOVEBITES Announce No More Tragedy Live Blu-ray, CD

No More Tragedy is the new live release from Japan’s Lovebites. No More Tragedy will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and CD on March 5, 2025, featuring the entire show at Tokyo Garden Theater held on September 1, 2024.

This is the only Japanese performance of the world tour The Thin Line Between Love And Hate held at Tokyo Garden Theater, the largest venue in the band's history. The show was threatened by huge typhoon No. 10, but the band decided to go ahead with the event. However, many fans were unable to attend the show due to the lack of transportation on the day of the show, and many had to give up in tears to see the only live performance in Japan during the year.

It was a “tragedy” for these people who were not able to attend the show because of the lack of transportation. The title of the concert is “No more tragedy,” as the band wanted everyone to enjoy the concert safely.

The weather was unfortunately inclement, but the concert itself was full of content and excitement befitting of the largest venue ever. The special effects of fire and snow, as well as the band coming down from the stage to the floor to play at the same eye level and almost zero distance from the audience, were elaborate and conveyed the fun and glamour of Lovebites' live performances more than ever.

This time, “Unchained,” a song from the current new studio work Lovebites EP II, was included for the first time in the world. “Wicked Witch” and “The Spirit Lives On” are also included for the first time in a live product, and “The Final Collision” is also being released for the first time as a live video. The concert was broadcast live to the world on that day, but the live footage was edited completely differently for this release, and the sound was mixed and mastered by two masters, Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila, respectively, at Finnvox Studios, a renowned studio in Finland.

The Blu-ray and DVD include an hour and 20 minutes of documentary footage of the world tour in the UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark in June and July, Korea in August, and Japan and the US in September, as well as a commentary by the band members themselves. In addition, a fan-cam music video for “Soldier Stands Solitarily” was created using video files that were filmed by fans on the day of the Tokyo Garden Theater show and later provided to the band is also included as a bonus.

Preorders for the No More Tragedy bundle, includes each format, a T-shirt, and a photobook. The photobook features live photos taken during the world tour, as well as many candid photos of the band.

Preorder at victor-store.jp.

Tracklisting:

“The Crusade”

“When Destinies Align”

“M.D.O.”

“Wicked Witch”

“Unchained”

“Stand And Deliver (Shoot ‘Em Down)”

“Set The World On Fire”

“The Final Collision”

“Thunder Vengeance”

“Holy War”

“A Frozen Serenade”

“Soldier Stands Solidarity”

“Judgement Day”

“Raise Some Hell”

“Drum Solo”

“Don’t Bite The Dust”

“The Spirit Lives On”

“Shadowmaker”

“We The United”

*Above songs will divided into 2CDs

Bonus footage:

- The Story Behind Love And Hate (World Tour Documentary) with commentary

- Soldier Stands Solitarily (Fan-cam video clip)