Japan’s METALUCIFER Feat. SABBAT’s GEZOL Announce Heavy Metal Ninja (American Assault) Album

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions has announced the new release from Japan's heavy/speed metal warriors Metalucifer. "Heavy Metal Ninja (American Assault)" is up now for preorder on Bandcamp and will be released July 15 exclusively on CD format.

Formed in Japan back in 1995, Metalucifer were initially spawned as a side project of legendary Sabbat vocalist and bassist Gezol. In line with such classics as Heavy Metal Drill, Heavy Metal Chainsaw and Heavy Metal Bulldozer, Heavy Metal Ninja (American Assault) is the latest metal assault from these metal maniacs, and showcases pure heavy/speed metal madness that is for true metal warriors only! Metalucifer unleash this double mini album featuring new tracks with English vocals, as well as karaoke versions of each track to rock out to, with a total playing time clocking in at 46 minutes. Gracing the album cover of Heavy Metal Ninja (American Assault) is Neal Tanaka, one of the most famous heavy metal collectors and die hard supporters of metal worldwide.

Tracklisting:

“Born To Play Heavy Metal”

“Heavy Metal Ninja”

“New Wave Of British Heavy Metal”

“Heavy Metal Bang Your Heads”

“Born To Play Heavy Metal” (Karaoke version)

“Heavy Metal Ninja” (Karaoke version)

“New Wave Of British Heavy Metal” (Karaoke version)

“Heavy Metal Bang Your Heads” (Karaoke version)

“Heavy Metal Bang Your Heads”: