JASON HOOK Guitar Giveaway - Enter To Win Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist's Signed Signature Epiphone M4 Sherman; Video

December 21, 2020, an hour ago

news riff notes jason hook five finger death punch

JASON HOOK Guitar Giveaway - Enter To Win Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist's Signed Signature Epiphone M4 Sherman; Video

Guitarist Jason Hook (ex-Five Finger Death Punch) has launched a contest to win on of his signature guitars for Christmas.

Just in time for the holidays, one lucky person will win a Jason Hook signed Signature Series M4 Sherman Epiphone Guitar. With the current situation in the world full of doom, gloom and few rock shows, Jason has decided to give away one of his own Epiphone M4 Shermans.

Watch a new video and enter to win one of Jason's Signature Epiphone M4 Sherman's, signed by him, here. Two previously released videos can be seen below.



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews