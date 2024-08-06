JÄST Feat. Former GRAVE DIGGER Guitarist AXEL RITT Release New Single "Ten Years Plan"; Music Video

Jäst, the new modern rock act featuring former Grave Digger guitarist Axel Ritt, have released their new single, "Ten Years Plan".

With "Ten Years Plan", the band is sending out its third single. After the first two songs, "Heartlight" and "In The Thrill Of The Night", were very well received, the band now follow up impressively. The song was composed and produced by Axel Ritt, the lyrics are by Steven Wussow.

Axel Ritt says: The lyrics of the Jäst song 'Ten Years Plan', which was written by bassist Sreven Wussow, are about a man who has completely structured his life and then is shocked to discover that his "ten year plan" is not working. All of his plans with his job, family and career evaporate into thin air, leaving a broken man behind. Conclusion: "When people make plans, fate falls off their chairs laughing."

Singer Jessica is the narrator in the accompanying video, while guitarist Axel, bassist Steven and drummer Timmi slip into the role of the broken man.

Listen to "Ten Years Plan" here, and watch the video below:

But who is Jäst actually? Behind the powerful melodies and stirring vocals is a talented group of musicians: Axel Ritt, known for his work with Grave Digger and Domain, brings his baritone guitar skills, while Steven Wussow, bassist for Orden Ogan and Domain, with his distinctive bass playing the fabulous addition. Timmi Breideband, formerly of Bonfire and Freedom Call, provides the solid rhythmic basis on the drums. The heart of the four-piece band is the charismatic singer Jessica Conte, whose impressive rock voice gives Jäst's sound its own distinctive sound.

Jäst are:

Jessica Conte - Lead Vocals

Axel Ritt - Baritone Guitar

Steven Wussow - Bass

Timmi Breideband - Drums