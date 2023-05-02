JEFF HEALEY - First Official Documentary "See The Light: The Jeff Healey Story" In Production; Teaser Video Streaming

The Estate of Jeff Healey is excited to announce the production of See The Light: The Jeff Healey Story, the first official feature length documentary film on the extraordinary life and legacy of the Canadian music icon.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Toronto based TGTV to produce this documentary. The film will look at Jeff's remarkable story through new interviews, archival footage and Jeff’s own unique voice," said Cristie Healey, wife of the late Jeff Healey and Co-Administrator of his Estate.

"This project has been years in the making and we are in the pre-production phase of what will be an internationally distributed film. TGTV and their team at Eggplant bring decades of experience to the table, while still affording us complete creative control over the project," added Roger Costa Co-Administrator of The Estate of Jeff Healey.

Born in Toronto in 1966, Jeff Healey's childhood was shaped by the diagnosis of a rare ocular cancer, retinoblastoma... yet it never broke his stride. Through the late-’80s and on to post-millennium, Jeff’s jaw-dropping guitar style and soul-drenched vocals saw him rise to multi-platinum sales, worldwide acclaim and collaborations with the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, John Mayall, George Harrison and many more.

“Jeff was one of the most unique players of all-time,” says session ace and Toto legend Steve Lukather. “He redefined what the guitar can do and how you can play it. Pure soul and fire.”

His trailblazing guitar technique drove Jeff’s career through two thrilling decades of material, taking in rock, blues and traditional jazz. With the Jeff Healey Band, he recorded five studio albums and contributed to the soundtrack of the cult classic, Road House (a film in which Jeff was featured prominently alongside Patrick Swayze).

After the Jeff Healey Band called it a day in 2001, Jeff’s career continued to move on apace. The two time Grammy nominee and Juno award-winner was also a radio personality, a noted jazz historian and world-famous record collector (owning a collection of ’20s and ’30s jazz 78s that would top out at close to 30,000 records). In addition to his countless recording sessions as a guitarist, trumpet player, singer and producer, Jeff also recorded four albums of the traditional American jazz that was so close to his heart.

He was a beacon of inspiration to people around the world.

In March of 2008, only 41 years old, Jeff Healey passed away following a three-year battle with sarcoma cancer. “He was always growing as a musician,” sighs legendary guitarist Walter Trout. “He was always trying to get better and expand. I think it’s really a tragedy how he died so young. A sad thing.”

“It’s great that his legacy is being kept alive,” says iconic slide player Sonny Landreth. “It’s important to turn the next generation on to people like Jeff. He’s right up there with the all-time greats…”

The Estate of Jeff Healey has worked tirelessly since Jeff's passing to shine a spotlight on his remarkable life and musical legacy. TGTV Inc is a Toronto based production company that produces lifestyle series programming, for worldwide distribution and broadcast.

Watch a teaser below: