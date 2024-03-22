JEFF PILSON Discusses FOREIGNER's Rock Hall Nomination, Says This Will Be Band's Last Full Tour, But There Might Be New Music On The Way; Audio

Jeff Pilson recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Jeff discusses Foreigner’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination. He also reveals this will be Foreigner’s last full tour and there is possibly new music coming next year.

On Foreigner’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination...

Eddie Trunk: "Now I know everyone from Mark Ronson to Dave Grohl to everyone out there is pushing hard for this to happen. I think it's gotta happen now. Mick has been obviously dealing with stuff, Lou has been dealing with stuff. We'll know soon if they make it. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame dictates and decides who actually gets inducted. And I know yourself and Kelly and the others from the current band are not being recognized. Your thoughts on that, are you okay with that? Do you think it's the right call or do you think they should have included everyone?"

Jeff Pilson: "No, no. I think it is the right call. I mean, it's really the classic band that I think should be inducted and who deserve it. I mean, they're the ones that delivered those amazing songs and recorded and performed them. No, I don't have a problem with that at all. Um, I would have a problem if they didn't get in, just 'cause I think these guys deserve it. I mean, they're great people and they were a frigging great band and they were snubbed for a reason for several years. That reason is now gone, so we can at least be nominated and hopefully we'll get in. Mark Ronson has been amazing about that. Hey, a little shout out from Sir Paul. That doesn't hurt."

Trunk: "That’s right."

Pilson: "So, you know, hopefully we get in and yeah, I'm very okay with only the original band getting in."

On Foreigner's last tour...

Jeff Pilson: "What's really happening is that we're no longer, this is the last year that we're gonna do a full on tour that lasts nine months of the year, one of those kind of deals. This is the last year we're gonna do that. We will still do some dates in 2025. They're gonna be select, probably more corporate, maybe some casinos, but much, much lighter schedule. Way lighter schedule. So it's not over with yet. And there's also some music that we're gonna try and finish up in 2025, which would be great. Some songs that have been kicking around that we need to finish. So how do I feel about it? I feel, you know, it's a little bit bittersweet because the band is really good right now. It's like really a great family and it's a great band that listens to each other and kicks butt. And I really enjoy everything about the band and everybody around us, our crew, everyone I'm sure gonna like not being on the road nine months of the year. That's gonna be great and I'm ready for that. So, bittersweet, but mostly good."

Styx and Foreigner team up this summer for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes co-headlining trek, produced by Live Nation. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile” to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

Foreigner and Styx are ready to rocket across North America starting June 11 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as “Come Sail Away,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Renegade,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Styx founding guitarist James “JY” Young exclaims, “We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

Says Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, “I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx. Our ‘Soundtrack Of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock.”

"As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends Styx and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends,” added Foreigner lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

And as John Waite declares, “Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don’t miss it - be there!”

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates (closing act in brackets):

June

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Styx)

12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (Foreigner)

14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (Styx)

15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre (Foreigner)

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL (Styx)

19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Foreigner)

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Foreigner)

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Styx)

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Foreigner)

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (Styx)

28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Foreigner)

29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Styx)

30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Foreigner)

July

12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (Styx)

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (Foreigner)

15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium (Foreigner)

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Styx)

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Foreigner)

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Styx)

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (Foreigner)

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (Styx)

26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Styx)

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Foreigner)

30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (Foreigner)

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake (Styx)

August

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (Styx)

3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (Foreigner)

4 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (Styx)

16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (Foreigner)

17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (Styx)

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB (Foreigner)

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Styx)

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (Foreigner)

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Styx)

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha (Foreigner)

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Styx)

