JEFF SCOTT SOTO And JASON BIELER Announce One-Off Acoustic Show For Lakeland, Florida

There are rock legends and then there are rock gods... Jeff Scott Soto & Jason Bieler are neither of those. Smoldering sensuality, millions of albums sold, countless packed stadium tours… these are all things they have never been burdened by. They have always been focused on the critics and maintaining their credibility.

In a strange twist of fate they are almost universally despised by the critics as well as former bandmates, and readily admit they are willing to sell out whenever the opportunity arises or suits them.

With that in mind, Jeff and Jason have announced a one-off show at Union Hall in Lakeland, FL on October 21st. Go to this location for even t information.

The follow up to 2021's Songs From The Apocolypse is Jason Bieler's eclectic 15-track collection that covers a variety of styles from the ultra-heavy "Sic-Riff" and the power-punk infused "Heathens" to the proggy "Deep Blue" and off-the-wall "Flying Monkeys" (with Marco Minnemann on drums).

Postcards From The Asylum features a guest appearances by:

• Andee Blacksugar: Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy

• Marco Minnemann: The Aristocrats

• Todd “Dammit” Kerns: Slash & The Conspirators, Toque

• Edu Cominato: Geoff Tate, Soto

• Ryo Okumoto: Spock’s Beard, Progject

Tracklisting:

"Bombay"

"Numb"

"Heathens"

"Mexico"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Flying Monkeys"

"Sic Riff"

"The Depths"

"Beneath The Waves"

"Sweet Eliza"

"9981 Dark"

"Feels Just Like Love"

"Bear Sedatives"

"Deep Blue"

"Human Head"

Trailer: