JEREMY SAFFER - "Idol Worship: The Detournements Of Jeremy Saffer" Exhibition To Open In Los Angeles In April

The images of globally acclaimed rock photographer, Jeremy Saffer, take center stage at LA’s Exhibit A Gallery when a very special gallery event, Idol Worship: The Detournements Of Jeremy Saffer, will take place on April 13. This unique show, will showcase Saffer’s iconic photographs in a brand new way as his images serve as the canvas for over 30 of the world’s best multi-media artists.

"Idol Worship'' is the ultimate celebration of the rebellious spirit of rock and roll. Presented by Exhibit A Gallery, this electrifying event unveils the raw talent and creativity of artists, while paying homage to the musical revolutionaries who shaped pop countercultures via the iconic photography of Jeremy Saffer. Witness these captivating original works of art, alongside Saffer’s original photographs, creating an awe-inspiring visual experience. Each painting is accompanied by the artist's bio and a personal quote, offering a glimpse into the artist's creative process and the profound impact of rock music on their journey as a creative.

With a stellar lineup of rock legends including Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Ghost, Alissa White-Gluz, Doyle, Megadeth, Slayer, Lacuna Coil, Motionless In White, Abbath, Imperial Triumphant, Type O Negative, Ville Valo, In This Moment, Mayhem, King Diamond, Slipknot, GWAR, My Chemical Romance, Motorhead, Korn, Iron Maiden, Danzig, and more as his muses, Saffer's photography serves as the inspiration for the detournements, crafted by a diverse group of over 30 artists (full list below).

Speaking on this very special gallery show, Saffer shares: "I am beyond excited for this show. On April 13th, 'Idol Worship: The Detournements of Jeremy Saffer' is coming to Exhibit A Gallery in Los Angeles which features an insane lineup of over 30 incredible artists doing their artistic interpretations of my music photography. I can't put into words what an honor it is to have all of these incredible artists involved with this. I can't wait to see all their Detournements. Biggest thanks to Richard, Hailey, and Exhibit A for making this happen and putting it all together. It's going to be an incredible show and celebration."

The incredible artists who have contributed to the exhibition include: Adam McCarthy, Adam Padilla, Alfredo Gonzalez, Angel Acordagoitia, Antonio Pelayo, Chad James Keith, Chris Shary, Chuck BB, Eric Karalis, Enys Guerrero, Frank Walls, Hailey Allen, Glen Hidalgo, Jose Carabes, Josh Everhorn, Kahla, Kelly Eden, Lori Herbst, Macsorro, Maxine Thirteen, Melany Meza Dierks, Michael Broom, Nitecrawlher, Rachel Satya, Rebecca Tillman-Young, Renee Mandrake, Rodney Thompson, Richard Villa III, Ryan Samuel Carr, Shane Izykowski, Shannon Purcell, Spicy Donut and The Creep.

The “Idol Worship” gallery show is an unmissable celebration of the transformative power of art and music to transcend boundaries, defy expectations, and inspire the soul. Access is free, though RSVP-only, ensuring an exclusive experience for attendees. Space is limited and access is not guaranteed so act fast.

For more information, RSVP details, and a sneak peek at the featured artworks, visit exhibitagallery.com.

(Photo credit: Randy Blythe)