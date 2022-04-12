JERRY CANTRELL Cancels Upcoming Florida Shows Due To COVID-19 Cases In Touring Party

Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist, Jerry Cantrell, has announced the cancellation of two upcoming Florida shows, due to COVID-19 cases in his touring party.

A message states: "Unfortunately, we have just learned of some positive COVID-19 cases in our touring party. As a result, we are cancelling our upcoming Florida shows in Orlando and St. Petersburg. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to return to these cities as soon as possible. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. VIP holders will be notified directly with refund directions."

Tickets for the Brighten Tour are available via Jerry’s website, through Ticketmaster and wherever tickets are sold. Check local venues.

Jerry’s touring band for this trek includes: Tyler Bates (Guitar), Greg Puciato (Backing Vocals), Gil Sharone (Drums), George Adrian (Bass), Michael Rozon (Pedal Steel) and Jason Achilles (keys). The set will encompass songs from Brighten along with favorite hits from his catalog.

Remaining dates:

April

15 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

19 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

27 - Denver, CO - The Summit

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May

1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Cantrell's new solo album, Brighten, is available everywhere now and is offered in an exclusive bone with gold splatter colour 180-gram vinyl via Jerry’s webstore. Limited signed CDs will also be available in the webstore.

Tracklisting:

"Atone"

"Brighten"

"Prism Of Doubt"

"Black Hearts And Evil Done"

"Siren Song"

"Had To Know"

"Nobody Breaks You"

"Dismembered"

"Goodbye"

"Siren Song" video:

"Brighten" video:

"Atone" video:

The Cast of Players on Brighten:

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Background vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis - Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Background vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings

(Photo - Jim Louvau)