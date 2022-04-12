JERRY CANTRELL Cancels Upcoming Florida Shows Due To COVID-19 Cases In Touring Party
April 12, 2022, 5 hours ago
Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist, Jerry Cantrell, has announced the cancellation of two upcoming Florida shows, due to COVID-19 cases in his touring party.
A message states: "Unfortunately, we have just learned of some positive COVID-19 cases in our touring party. As a result, we are cancelling our upcoming Florida shows in Orlando and St. Petersburg. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to return to these cities as soon as possible. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. VIP holders will be notified directly with refund directions."
Tickets for the Brighten Tour are available via Jerry’s website, through Ticketmaster and wherever tickets are sold. Check local venues.
Jerry’s touring band for this trek includes: Tyler Bates (Guitar), Greg Puciato (Backing Vocals), Gil Sharone (Drums), George Adrian (Bass), Michael Rozon (Pedal Steel) and Jason Achilles (keys). The set will encompass songs from Brighten along with favorite hits from his catalog.
Remaining dates:
April
15 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
19 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
27 - Denver, CO - The Summit
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May
1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
2 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
8 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Cantrell's new solo album, Brighten, is available everywhere now and is offered in an exclusive bone with gold splatter colour 180-gram vinyl via Jerry’s webstore. Limited signed CDs will also be available in the webstore.
Tracklisting:
"Atone"
"Brighten"
"Prism Of Doubt"
"Black Hearts And Evil Done"
"Siren Song"
"Had To Know"
"Nobody Breaks You"
"Dismembered"
"Goodbye"
"Siren Song" video:
"Brighten" video:
"Atone" video:
The Cast of Players on Brighten:
Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys
Greg Puciato – Background vocals
Duff McKagan – Bass
Gil Sharone – Drums
Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums
Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar
Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings
Jordan Lewis - Piano
Michael Rozon – Pedal steel
Lola Bates – Background vocals
Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings
(Photo - Jim Louvau)