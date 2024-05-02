JET Frontman NIC CESTER Almost Joined AC/DC - "I Spent Two Days As Their Singer, Unofficially"; Video

Australian rock band, Jet, recently appeared on Triple M’s Homegrown With Matty O and frontman, Nic Cester, discussed the time he nearly joined AC/DC.

In 2016, with Brian Johnson temporarily out of the band, AC/DC needed a singer. The job went to Guns N' Roses frontman, Axl Rose, but Nic Cester was in the mix.

“I spent two days as their singer, unofficially," he says. "I had been living overseas for a long time and I’d come back to visit my family and staying with my in-laws. I got up in the morning and read the paper, and it said the singer (Brian Johnson) was not in the band anymore.

“I remember saying to my father-in-law, ‘Holy shit, you would not want to step into those shoes,’ and literally 20 minutes later my phone rang and they’re saying, ‘Would you be interested to going to Atlanta, Georgia to audition to potentially fill in for this next round of dates they’ve got.’ I was just like, ‘Oh my God… I think I’ll say yes for the life experience,’ but I wasn’t expecting to get the gig, to be honest.”

Regarding the audition process, he says, "It was a tiny space but they were set up with their enormous backline. I remember watching AC/DC thinking, there’s no way all those amps are on... let me tell you, they were all fucking on.

“It was the loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life. He (Angus Young) put me through my paces, everything was a test to see how I would handle it.. the volume. He (Young) was like, ‘Okay, let’s do this song, let’s do this song,’ and I didn’t know every song so he would just go, ‘Go over there and learn it.’ It was pretty scary.”

Watch the video below: