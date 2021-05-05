JIM PETERIK On Upcoming TIGRESS Project - "I Have Everyone From CATHY RICHARDSON Of JEFFERSON STARSHIP To JANET GARDNER Of VIXEN"; Audio

Grammy award winning, Oscar nominated writer of "Eye Of The Tiger", Jim Peterik, is busy in the studio working on a new female project with some really big stars.

Peterik (Ides Of March, Pride Of Lions, formerly of Survivor) spoke to Vintage Rock Pod about all the new music he is currently working on during a wide ranging interview which also includes stories about having a Billboard hit at 15, partying with Led Zeppelin at 19, his brush with death, that phone call from Sylvester Stallone, and much more.

On new music: "I'm very excited about this project. It's called Tigress and it's female performers. It's for Frontiers Music. It's going to be coming out in the fall and I have everyone from Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship to Janet Gardener of Vixen and so many great, great singers. Some unknown that will soon be known and some like Janet and Cathy well-known singers. I'll tell you I’ve been blown away! I wrote material all specifically for females for this project and I got 15 songs for different singers, different bass players, drummers, keyboard players, and it's called Tigress."

Jim continues: "I'm so excited about this. It's been a whole new muscle to flex, you know? It's really rock, something that'll appeal to the Survivor fans to the Pride Of Lion's fans. I didn't go too far afield from that. There's a ballad on there that's very different from all of the others but overall it's Peterik rock, you know, it's what I do and what I like the best.

"I'm also writing with the group Chicago. Robert Lamb and I are writing together and that album will be out on BMG probably around December. Chicago is one of my all time favorite bands so I mean, it was just natural that Robert and I should hook up and start writing. And then Brian Wilson (Beach Boys), we're writing again with Joe Thomas and Larry and myself. That was the team that wrote ‘That's Why God Made The Radio’ and ‘Isn't It Time’ and working on a new Brian album."

Listen to the interview here, and/or below: