JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE Share Music Video For "Your Own Hero" Feat. LOVEBOY's MIKE RENO

Today, Jim Peterik & World Stage share "Your Own Hero", the second single from their new album, Roots & Shoots Vol.2, hitting streets August 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album follows up the release of Roots & Shoots Vol.1, whose notable guests included Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger), Don Barnes (.38 Special), and Mark Farner (Grand Funk).

Volume 2 presents Jim's collaborations with Mike Reno, Jason Scheff, Toby Hitchcock, The Ides of March, Cathy Richardson (Jefferson Starship), and Neil Donnell (of Chicago). Among the “Shoots,” Sophia Sheth and Kevin Farris appear along with Marc Scherer, who recorded a great album with Peterik in 2015 entitled Risk Everything. Additionally, Dave Mikulskis sings the anthemic opener “American Dreamer”, which was initially released alongside a visualizer which is available below.

World Stage, a concept rooted in musical and spiritual collaborations among artists and friends, is the best representation of Jim Peterik's truly outstanding musical legacy and a testament to his songwriting abilities as one of the true wizards of melodic rock.

Check Out the video for "Your Own Hero":

The Jim Peterik & World Stage concept arose from the idea that the musical and spiritual collaboration of great artists and friends could be truly special.

This idea created a string of records that followed the now close-to-legendary debut album released in the year 2000, where Peterik managed to present his collaboration with such rock luminaries as Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Johnny Van Zant (Lynyrd Skynyrd), Don Barnes (.38 Special), Tom Kiefer (Cinderella) and many more.

That concept resurfaced in 2019 on the Winds of Change album when Jim Peterik was joined by giants of American rock such as Dennis DeYoung again, Kevin Chalfant (ex-The Storm), Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger), Mike Reno (Loverboy), Jason Scheff (ex-Chicago) and more.

Later on, Peterik decided to dedicate an entire album to the 'Women who Rock the World' giving birth to the awesome album Tigress which showed his collaboration with such outstanding singers and musicians like Jennifer Batten, Chloe Lowery, Rosa Laricchiuta, Chez Kane and so many more.

All those albums spotlight the many talents of Jim Peterik, enhanced and embellished by a cast of noted singers and musicians.

Pre-order the new album here.

Roots & Shoots Vol.2 tracklisting:

"American Dreamer" (feat. Dave Mikulskis)

"Your Own Hero" (feat. Mike Reno with Jim Peterik)

"Stronger Than You Know" (feat. Jim Peterik and Dave Mikulskis)

"All That's Mine To Give" (feat. Toby Hitchcock)

"Been To The Mountain" (feat. Jason Scheff)

"Forever Endeavor" (feat. Jim Peterik with Toby Hitchcock)

"Rise Again" (feat. Kevin Farris)

"We Can Fly" (feat. The Ides Of March with Jim Peterik)

"Love Lives" (feat. Jim Peterik with Cathy Richardson )

"Until" (feat. Neil Donnell)

"Hit Of Freedom" (feat. Sophia Sheth)

"The Road To Forever" (feat. Jim Peterik)

American Dreamer" visualizer:

Jim Peterik, through the years, has written or co-written some of rock's most memorable songs: "Vehicle" by The Ides Of March (on which he was lead vocalist), "Eye Of The Tiger," "The Search Is Over," "High On You," and "I Can't Hold Back”. He penned hits for .38 Special such as "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up In You," "Fantasy Girl," and "Rockin' Into The Night" as well as "Heavy Metal" with Sammy Hagar, and many, many more.

Peterik, now a part of Pride Of Lions with vocalist Toby Hitchcock, is one of the most esteemed and loved recording artists and songwriters on the Frontiers Music label and in the larger melodic rock community.