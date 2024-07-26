JIMI HENDRIX – New Electric Lady Studios Boxset Featuring 38 Previously Unreleased Tracks Available For Preorder

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision is the latest in-depth project from Experience Hendrix, encompassing 3CD/ 1 Blu-Ray of previously unreleased music Jimi Hendrix recorded at his newly created recording facility in 1970. The deluxe box set offers 39 tracks (38 previously unreleased) that were recorded by the new-look Experience (Billy Cox on bass, Mitch Mitchell on drums) at Electric Lady Studios between June and August of 1970, just before the legendary musician’s untimely death the following month. Preorder here.

The project also includes 20 newly created 5.1 surround sound mixes of the entire First Rays Of The New Rising Sun album plus three bonus tracks [“Valleys Of Neptune,” “Pali Gap,” and “Lover Man”]. The Blu-ray includes the critically acclaimed, full-length documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision. The film chronicles the creation of the studio, rising from the rubble of a bankrupt Manhattan nightclub to state-of-the-art recording facility inspired by Hendrix’s desire for a permanent studio.

Directed by John McDermott and Produced by Janie Hendrix, George Scott and McDermott, the film features exclusive interviews with Steve Winwood [who joined Hendrix on the first night of recording at the new studio], Experience bassist Billy Cox, and original Electric Lady staff members who helped Hendrix realize his dream. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage and photos as well as track breakdowns of Hendrix classics such as “Freedom,” “Angel” and “Dolly Dagger” by recording engineer Eddie Kramer. The package includes an extensive booklet filled with unpublished photos, Hendrix’s handwritten song drafts, and comprehensive liner notes.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Ezy Ryder [Alternate Mix]”

“Valleys Of Neptune [Alternate Version]”

“Straight Ahead [Takes 1 & 2]”

“Drifter’s Escape [Takes 1 & 2]”

“Astro Man [Takes 9 & 10]”

“Astro Man [Take 14]”

“Drifting [Takes 1 & 2]”

“Night Bird Flying [Take 25]”

“Farther Up The Road”

“The Long Medley [Astro Man / Beginnings / Hey Baby (New Rising Sun) / Midnight Lightning (Keep On Groovin’) / Freedom]”

CD2

“Earth Blues [Alternate Mix]”

“Dolly Dagger [Takes 17 & 18]”

“Angel [Take 7] 7/23/70”

“Beginnings [Take 5]”

“Lover Man”

“Tune X / Just Came In [Take 6]”

“Heaven Has No Sorry [Demo]”

“Freedom [Take 4]”

“Valleys Of Neptune [Demo]”

“Come Down Hard On Me [Take 15]”

“Dolly Dagger [Alternate Version]”

“Messing Around [Take 17]”

“Tune X* / Just Came In [Take 8]”

“Drifting [Alternate Version/August 20, 1970]”

“Freedom [Alternate Version/July 19, 1970]”

“Belly Button Window [Take 1]”

CD3

“Dolly Dagger [Mix 2]”

“Night Bird Flying [Alternate Version]”

“Freedom [Alternate Version/August 20, 1970]”

“Midnight Lightning / Beginnings”

“Straight Ahead [Alternate Mix]”

“In From The Storm [Alternate Mix]”

“Bolero / Hey Baby (New Rising Sun) [Alternate Mix]”

“Drifter’s Escape [Alternate Mix]”

“Astro Man [Alternate Version]”

“Bleeding Heart [Alternate Mix]”

“Drifting [Alternate Version/November 20, 1970]”

“Room Full Of Mirrors [Alternate Version]”

“Angel [Alternate Version]”

Blu-Ray (Documentary – Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision)

“Freedom”

“Izabella”

“Night Bird Flying”

“Angel”

“Room Full of Mirrors”

“Dolly Dagger”

“Ezy Ryder”

“Drifting”

“Beginnings”

“Stepping Stone”

“My Friend”

“Straight Ahead”

“Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)”

“Earth Blues”

“Astro Man”

“In From the Storm”

“Belly Button Window”

“Pali Gap” (from Rainbow Bridge album)

“Lover Man” (from Jimi Hendrix Experience box set)

“Valleys of Neptune” (from Valleys of Neptune album)

