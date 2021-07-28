JIMI HENDRIX's Personal Recording Of 1968 JONI MITCHELL Performance To Featured In Upcoming Box Set

Variety is reporting that a recording of a 1968 Joni Mitchell concert that legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix captured from a front row seat has been discovered after decades of being considered lost. And it’s among the unreleased material that’s been rounded up for her next boxed set, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), coming in October.

“The Dawntreader”, a track from the Hendrix-recorded set, was released Wednesday to preview the collection.

The five-CD or 10-LP set also includes a complete rendering of Mitchell’s 1969 Carnegie Hall debut, held shortly before she released her second album, “Clouds”; a live 1970 show from London originally broadcast over the BBC; previously unreleased compositions like “Jesus,” captured in a Chelsea apartment in ’69; and alternate takes from the “Ladies Of The Canyon” and “Blue” sessions with extra orchestration or instrumentation that was abandoned for the final release versions.

But the biggest curio by far is the Hendrix recording of her March 19, 1968 show at the Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada — 22 tracks in all from both sets Mitchell performed that night.

