JOB FOR A COWBOY Returns With "The Agony Seeping Storm" Single And Video

Arizona death metallers, Job For A Cowboy, return after a near decade long hiatus with their brand new single and accompanying video for "The Agony Seeping Storm". The track comes by way of the band's first new full-length in a decade, set for release in 2024 via Metal Blade Records.

Job For A Cowboy released their Sun Eater full-length in 2014. Ten years later, the band returns with their most volatile work to date. The as-yet-untitled full-length is at once musically multifaceted, unabashedly brutal, and compellingly conceptual.

First single, "The Agony Seeping Storm," is a mathematically mind-blowing hybrid of bludgeoning death metal specializing in unconventional riffing that echoes the resemblance of legendary experimentalists like Cynic, Atheist, and Gorguts. A newly refreshed and reinspired lineup - vocalist Jonny Davy, guitarists Tony Sannicandro and Al Glassman, bassist Nick Schendzielos, and drummer (since 2020) Navene Koperweis - seamlessly pick up the mantle where Sun Eater left off.

Issues Davy, "'The Agony Seeping Storm' gives a slice of our upcoming concept record. Regarding the video, the band collaborated extensively with director K. Hunter Lumar (Digital Mile), while our bassist, Nick Schendzielos, co-directed. The concept was inspired by a close friend who embarked on a relentless quest for profound enlightenment through the incessant abuse of hallucinogenic drugs. However, as they delved deeper into their religious-like experimentation they began exhibiting symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. They came to believe that they could access an alternate, esoteric reality through hallucinogenic intoxication, where they encountered gnostic and biblical figures and imagery.These songs reflect their thoughts, ideas, and experiences."

Watch Job For A Cowboy's "The Agony Seeping Storm" video below:

Further info on Job For A Cowboy's new full-length will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay alert!

Job For A Cowboy's official comeback show will take place at this year's edition of Blue Ridge Rock Fest with additional live dates to be announced soon.

Job For A Cowboy hails from Glendale, Arizona. Formed in 2003, the band's debut album, Genesis, was released in 2007, peaking at #54 on the US Billboard 200 and selling 13,000 copies in its first week of release. The second album, 2009's Ruination, sold 10,600 copies in the United States in its first week to debut at position #42 on the Billboard 200 chart! The band has appeared on numerous music festivals both stateside and abroad, including Sounds Of The Underground, Download Festival, Mayhem Festival, Summer Slaughter, Graspop Metal Meeting, and Wacken Open Air, among others.

Job For A Cowboy:

Jonny Davy - vocals

Al Glassman - guitar

Nick Schendzielos - bass

Tony Sannicandro - guitar

(Photo - Tom Couture)