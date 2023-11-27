JOE SATRIANI & BRIAN TARQUIN's "Speed Of Sound" Wins "Music Video Of The Year" At Josie Music Awards

On October 22, the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville hosted a revered music award ceremony for the independent music industry, the 9th annual Josie Music Awards (JMAs).

The winner in the "Music Video Of The Year" (Male) category was "Speed Of Sound" featuring Joe Satriani & Brian Tarquin, directed by 3Dave.

The song is featured on Brothers In Arms, featuring such iconic musicians as Satriani, Vinnie Moore (UFO), Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (Guns N’ Roses), Alex De Rosso (Dokken), Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria), Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), Johannes Weik (Son Of A Bach), Gerald Gradwohl (Tangerine Dream), Chris Haskett (Henry Rollins Band), The Budapest Orchestra.

The album topped the metal radio charts peaking #7 on the NACC Loud Rock charts and #11 on the Metal Contraband charts. Brian Tarquin, a one-man army, composed, produced and performed all guitar melodies, solos, bass, rhythm guitars and used session drummer Reggie Pryor. The album features exclusive songs inspired by those military soldiers who have fought for their country.

The JMAs are the largest independent music award show in the world, and they are privately owned by mother-daughter duo Josie Passantino-Boone and Tinamarie Passantino. The two started the awards show in 2015 after seeing a need for independent music artists, songwriters and business professionals to come together to celebrate their work and accomplishments.

