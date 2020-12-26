JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Live Invasion HD Now Available On Amazon Prime

Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson) has offered up a Holiday surprise! Live Invasion HD is now available on Amazon Prime - to rent or buy. Or you can watch it now if you already have an Amazon Prime video membership (available to US and UK Amazon customers only).

Live Invasion was filmed at different locations all over the United States during John 5's 2019 Invasion tour. Included in this release and for the first time ever is the full John 5 And The Creatures live experience bringing the fans closer than ever before in full High Definition. It features guest appearances by Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) and Fred Coury (Cinderella).

Live Invasion is still available to order in various formats and bundles via John 5's official webshop here.