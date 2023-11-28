JOHN LENNON: Murder Without A Trial Docuseries Premiers December 6 On Apple TV+; Official Video Trailer Released

The untold truth behind the tragedy. John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial premieres December 6 on Apple TV+. Watch a video trailer below.

The new three-part documentary series, narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland, features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer.

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial is the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world. The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses - speaking for the first time - along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder. John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial also features interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films, directed by Nick Holt (“The Murder Trial,” “Responsible Child”) and Rob Coldstream (“Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain”) with executive producers David Glover (9/11: One Day in America”), Mark Raphael (“Crime and Punishment”) and Coldstream, alongside producers Simon Bunney and Louis Lee Ray.